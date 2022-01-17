Police appeal for help after man assaults group of friends outside Sheffield restaurant ‘without warning’
Police have appealed for information following an assault in a Sheffield suburb last year that left a number of victims with injuries.
On November 13 at around 8.30pm, a group of friends were reportedly stood outside the Rajput Indian Restaurant on Commonside, in the Crookesmoor area, when a vehicle approached them.
A male occupant of the vehicle got out and began punching members of the group without warning, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Extensive enquiries have been undertaken since but officers at South Yorkshire Police are now asking for the public’s help.
DC Ollie Hobson, the officer leading the investigation, said: “This assault has caused injuries to numerous victims, ranging from minor injuries to those of a very serious nature, and therefore we are really keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and may have seen or heard something which could be of assistance to the investigation.”