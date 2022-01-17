On November 13 at around 8.30pm, a group of friends were reportedly stood outside the Rajput Indian Restaurant on Commonside, in the Crookesmoor area, when a vehicle approached them.

DC Ollie Hobson, the officer leading the investigation, said: “This assault has caused injuries to numerous victims, ranging from minor injuries to those of a very serious nature, and therefore we are really keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and may have seen or heard something which could be of assistance to the investigation.”