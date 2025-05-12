Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a report of sexual assault at a popular high street store.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers received reports that on April 1 at 8.30pm the victim was in the TK Maxx store in Orchard Square when a man walked behind her and touched her inappropriately.

Enquiries are ongoing but police say they are keen to identify a man caught on CCTV as he may be able to help in the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have shared this CCTV image of a person they would like to talk to as part of their investigation into a reported sexual assault in Sheffield city centre. | South Yorkshire Police

If you can help, you can pass on information on the police’s website, or by using their online live chat function.

You can also call 101, quoting incident number 824 of 19 April when you get in touch.

Information can also be shared anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by completing a simple and secure anonymous form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.