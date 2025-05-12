Police appeal following reported sexual assault at TK Maxx in Sheffield
Officers received reports that on April 1 at 8.30pm the victim was in the TK Maxx store in Orchard Square when a man walked behind her and touched her inappropriately.
Enquiries are ongoing but police say they are keen to identify a man caught on CCTV as he may be able to help in the investigation.
If you can help, you can pass on information on the police’s website, or by using their online live chat function.
You can also call 101, quoting incident number 824 of 19 April when you get in touch.
Information can also be shared anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by completing a simple and secure anonymous form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
