Police appeal following reported sexual assault at TK Maxx in Sheffield

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 19:20 BST
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a report of sexual assault at a popular high street store.

Officers received reports that on April 1 at 8.30pm the victim was in the TK Maxx store in Orchard Square when a man walked behind her and touched her inappropriately.

Most Popular

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Enquiries are ongoing but police say they are keen to identify a man caught on CCTV as he may be able to help in the investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police have shared this CCTV image of a person they would like to talk to as part of their investigation into a reported sexual assault in Sheffield city centre.placeholder image
Police have shared this CCTV image of a person they would like to talk to as part of their investigation into a reported sexual assault in Sheffield city centre. | South Yorkshire Police

If you can help, you can pass on information on the police’s website, or by using their online live chat function.

You can also call 101, quoting incident number 824 of 19 April when you get in touch.

Information can also be shared anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by completing a simple and secure anonymous form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:TK MaxxPoliceCCTV
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice