South Yorkshire Police is asking for the public's help to identity two men officers would like to speak to in connection to reports of a burglary and attempted burglaries in Barnsley.

On Tuesday, March 5, around 2:15am, it is believed that two men gained entry to an elderly woman’s property on Illsley Road and attempted to gain access to three properties by removing the key safes from outside.

CCTV has been released by South Yorkshire Police of two men officers would like to speak to as part of an investigation into reports of a burglary and an attempted burglary in Barnsley.

Officers investigating the series of events have released two images of men they believe hold vital information for their investigation.