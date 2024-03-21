Police appeal: CCTV released of two men wanted by officers in connection to burglary offences in Barnsley
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Police is asking for the public's help to identity two men officers would like to speak to in connection to reports of a burglary and attempted burglaries in Barnsley.
On Tuesday, March 5, around 2:15am, it is believed that two men gained entry to an elderly woman’s property on Illsley Road and attempted to gain access to three properties by removing the key safes from outside.
Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails Officers investigating the series of events have released two images of men they believe hold vital information for their investigation.
Do you recognise them? If you believe you can help, please contact the force online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 61 of March 5 2024.