Police appeal after watch collection stolen in raid on Sheffield house
Police have issued an appeal after a collection of distinctive watches was stolen in a house raid in Sheffield.
Officers are appealing for information following the burglary which took place in broad daylight earlier this week.
Between 11.30am and 2.30pm on 11 September, raiders forced entry into a property in Toll Bar Close, Sheffield.
The suspects are understood to have thrown a brick through a window, causing damage.
A large selection of watches were taken during the burglary. The case containing the collection was also taken.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may hold information about the burglary, or who may have heard or seen suspicious activity in the Toll Bar Close area.
If you have been offered watches similar to those pictured for sale or have noticed adverts offering these watches for sale, please get in touch with police.
Call 101 quoting incident number 649 of 11 September 2019.
You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.