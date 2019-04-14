Police appeal after teenager loses leg in crash

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses of a serious crash which resulted in a 19-year-old having their leg amputated.

A second man, aged 18, suffered a broken ankle among other injuries.

Police appeal for witnesses of the crash

The crash happened when a black Audi A4 smashed into the two men on Dun Road towards Bridge Street, in Rotherham, at around 2.40am on Saturday, March 23.

Police investigating the collision are now keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, have dash-cam footage or CCTV of the scene.

If you have any information regarding the collision call 101 quoting incident number 121 of Saturday 23 March or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.