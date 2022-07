Police are increasingly worried about Emily.

Emily was last seen on Saturday June 25 in the Fox Hill area of the city, she has not been seen or heard from since.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is white and about 5ft 8ins tall, with very long mousy brown hair.

Have you seen her? Do you know where she is? Contact police on 101 quoting incident number 932 of June 24 2022.