Police appeal after man suffers serious head injury in assault in Ridgeway near Sheffield
Derbyshire Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward after the incident, which took place on July 21.
Officers were called to Main Road, near to the junction with High Lane, just before 5.50pm to reports a man was injured.
A man had suffered a serious injury to his head, and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.
It is believed he had been approached by two men who had been riding off road bikes in the area a few moments before and was allegedly assaulted.
One of the men is described as being black and wearing a light blue T-shirt and shorts and a black helmet with a visor. The other man is white, around 6ft tall, and was wearing a black face covering, black Nike tracksuit top, charcoal jogging bottoms and black gloves.
They had an orange and white dirt bike, and a blue and white dirt bike.
If you witnessed what happened, or have any information which can help officers with their investigation, contact the force using any of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*432829 when you get in touch.
- Via Derbyshire Constabulary’s website
- Sending a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Sending a direct message to the contact centre via @DerPolContact on X (Twitter)
- Calling 101
- Or alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111.