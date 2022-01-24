Police and parking enforcement team take action in Sheffield suburb
South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Council teamed up to tackle bad parking in a Sheffield suburb.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 6:31 am
Police and parking enforcement officers patrolled the streets of Darnall to take action against motorists parking their cars on pavements and across junctions.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield man from Darnall issues emotional plea for safe return of dog believed...
South Yorkshire Police said: “Tickets were given to vehicles on double yellow lines and vehicles causing obstruction.”
The force said “safety advice”.
Residents claim bad parking is a daily occurrence in the suburb.
Alison Bloodworth said: “Pity they can’t be there all day every day.”