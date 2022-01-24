Police and parking enforcement team take action in Sheffield suburb

South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Council teamed up to tackle bad parking in a Sheffield suburb.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 24th January 2022, 6:31 am

Police and parking enforcement officers patrolled the streets of Darnall to take action against motorists parking their cars on pavements and across junctions.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Tickets were given to vehicles on double yellow lines and vehicles causing obstruction.”

South Yorkshire Police released photographs of badly parked cars in Sheffield

The force said “safety advice”.

Residents claim bad parking is a daily occurrence in the suburb.

Alison Bloodworth said: “Pity they can’t be there all day every day.”

NEWS: Concern over 'dangerous' parking in Sheffield suburb