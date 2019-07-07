Police and firefighters called out to Sheffield hospital
Police and firefighters were called out to an incident at a Sheffield hospital last night.
By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 07 July, 2019, 08:57
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said crews were dispatched to Northern General hospital in Herries Road at 8.25pm after South Yorkshire Police requested their assistance.
They left the scene at 10.50pm.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information on the nature of the incident.
More to follow.