Police and council confirm 'attempted lead stolen from roof' in Sheffield's Botanical Gardens
Police and the council has confirmed thieves attempted to steal lead from the roof of The Glass Houses in Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens.
Part of the popular park has been sealed off this morning and pictures show parts of the roof on the ground.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Police are currently on scene at Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens, responding to reports that lead has been stolen from the roof overnight.
“An abandoned white Iveco Daily van has been found nearby.
“Anyone with any information to contact us via 101. The incident number is 161 of 11 October.”
A council spokesperson said gardens staff found the damage this morning and also noticed a vehicle stuck in the lawns behind the pavilions.
They added ‘early indications are that the number plates on the van are false and the van is not traceable to an owner.’
Thieves caused damage to the building and staff are checking to make sure the roof is safe for visitors before reopening The Glass Houses.
Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are very saddened that thieves have targeted this important, historic building.
“We are making every attempt to identify those who made the attempted theft, which took place next to a busy road at the Brocco Bank entrance to the gardens.
“We ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious last night to contact the police so that the perpetrators can be stopped from further damaging Sheffield’s important heritage and stealing from other public buildings or businesses.”
The popular gardens, opened in 1836 and just off Ecclesall Road, are home to 5000 species of plants.