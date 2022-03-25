Police and ambulance crews rush to scene of crash involving bus outside Thomas Rotherham College

Emergency vehicles rushed to a college near Sheffield following a road traffic collision this afternoon.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Friday, 25th March 2022, 3:03 pm
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 3:07 pm

An eyewitness said there were at least three ambulances and a police car spotted outside Thomas Rotherham College on Moorgate Road today, Friday, March 25, at around 12.30pm.

When contacted, South Yorkshire Police said there was a collision involving a bus and a car.

A spokesperson said: “There is a road traffic collision between a bus and a car, minor injuries only.”

The incident occurred outside Thomas Rotherham College on Moorgate Road

No other details were made available.

