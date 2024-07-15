Police and ambulance called after man assaulted near Birley Moor Road, Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 15:49 BST
Police and ambulance called after assault at Birley Vale Avenue, near FrechevillePolice and ambulance called after assault at Birley Vale Avenue, near Frecheville
Police and ambulance called after assault at Birley Vale Avenue, near Frecheville | Google
Police were called to a late night attack on a man on a Sheffield estate last night.

South Yorkshire Police vans and paramedics from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were on the street after the incident near Birley Moor Road, Frecheville.

Police confirmed they were called to the incident, and said the investigation was ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said in a statement: “At 10.13pm on Sunday 14 July, we responded to reports of an assault at Birley Vale Avenue, Sheffield.

Sign up now for our new Breaking Newsletter

“It is reported that a 39-year-old man was assaulted by an unknown man.

“The ambulance service attended and the victim was offered medical treatment at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Related topics:Yorkshire Ambulance ServicePoliceSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice