Police and ambulance called after assault at Birley Vale Avenue, near Frecheville | Google

Police were called to a late night attack on a man on a Sheffield estate last night.

South Yorkshire Police vans and paramedics from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were on the street after the incident near Birley Moor Road, Frecheville.

Police confirmed they were called to the incident, and said the investigation was ongoing.

They said in a statement: “At 10.13pm on Sunday 14 July, we responded to reports of an assault at Birley Vale Avenue, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a 39-year-old man was assaulted by an unknown man.

“The ambulance service attended and the victim was offered medical treatment at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”