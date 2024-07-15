Police and ambulance called after man assaulted near Birley Moor Road, Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police vans and paramedics from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were on the street after the incident near Birley Moor Road, Frecheville.
Police confirmed they were called to the incident, and said the investigation was ongoing.
They said in a statement: “At 10.13pm on Sunday 14 July, we responded to reports of an assault at Birley Vale Avenue, Sheffield.
“It is reported that a 39-year-old man was assaulted by an unknown man.
“The ambulance service attended and the victim was offered medical treatment at the scene.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”