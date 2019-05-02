Have your say

The discovery of a blade at a Sheffield primary school has been reported to South Yorkshire Police.

The force said it was contacted following the discovery of a ‘small Stanley knife blade’ at Ballifield Primary School, Handsworth, on Wednesday, April 24.

It was found in a communal area at the school.

CRIME: Gunmen on the run after three shootings in Sheffield in less than two weeks

South Yorkshire Police said officers are not linking the incident with any criminality.

It also said there are ‘no wider safeguarding concerns’ but a number of parents contacted the school to find out more.

POLICE: Man detained after bus attack in Sheffield city centre

READ MORE: Police ban car from roads after being found in this unbelievable condition

Officers have delivered a safety talk to pupils at the school since the discovery of the blade.

In a statement issued today, South Yorkshire Police said: “Police are aware of an incident on April 24 at Ballifield Primary School, Handsworth Grange Road, where a small Stanley knife blade was found.

“Local neighbourhood officers continue to work closely with the school since this incident, providing advice and reassurance and delivering a safety talk to pupils.

“There are no wider safeguarding concerns and no criminal activity has been recorded.”

Head teacher Amanda Smith said: “On Wednesday 24th April a very small sharp item was found in a communal space, in the presence of a teacher.

“Situations like these always present difficult decisions on how to communicate with parents. We must balance keeping parents informed whilst not creating unnecessary fear and panic.

“The information we provided was in line with guidance we received from South Yorkshire Police.

“We acted swiftly, investigated the situation and don’t have any further concerns on this matter.

“No child was under threat at any point and no child was harmed.

“We continue to take the safety of our children and colleagues extremely seriously and would ask anyone with any further concerns to come and speak to me.”