'Please help us find our son,' parents issue desperate plea as hunt to find man missing from Sheffield enters fourth day

23-year-old Minod Monger left his home in Ecclesfield at around 5.30pm on Monday, June 10.

The last sightings of him on CCTV show him walking along Remington Road, Parson Cross later that evening at 6.09pm, and again at 6.23pm.

During a press conference held this afternoon, Chief Inspector Helen Lewis said Minod spends most of his time at home with his parents, Chandra Bahadur Monger and Tuli Maya Monger, and believes it is very out of character for him to go so long without getting in touch with anyone.

Chandra and Tuli were present at the conference, and issued a desperate plea for members of the public to help them find Minod.

They said: “Please help us find our son.

“It’s not like Minod to be away from home for such a long time without being in touch.

“The weather is going to get worse this evening, and we need to make sure he’s safe.

“If you see Minod please don’t approach him, it’s likely that he will either run away or become very distressed because he’s not used to being around new people.

“Please call 999 and let police know where he is and they can make sure he’s looked after.

“Minod, if you see this, you’re not in trouble. We love you and just need to make sure you’re okay. Please get in touch.”

Ch Insp said Minod is regarded to be ‘vulnerable’ because he needs support with aspects of everyday life and is not used to being in busy places or mixing with people he does not know.

For this reason, members of the public who see him are asked not to approach him, and to call 999 immediately.

Minod left the house in a white tracksuit top, grey tracksuit bottoms and black Crocs with no socks.

He left his mobile phone at home, and is not believed to have any money or bank cards with him.

Ch Insp Lewis said: “Because he can walk such considerable distances he may now be in areas around Sheffield, Derbyshire and West Yorkshire.”

Minod and his family moved to the United Kingdom from Nepal in 2013, and the 23-year-old does not speak a lot of English.

Members of the public are being asked to check their shed and outbuildings to see if Minod is perhaps taking shelter there, and for anyone who has a dash-cam and was travelling through the Wordsworth Avenue to check their footage from Monday night for any sightings of Minod.

Around 30 officers from dedicated search teams have been deployed to find Minod.

The teams have conducted house-to-house enquiries in the area and have also used off-road bikes to search land near to where Minod was last seen.

Ch Insp Lewis said Minod has a small group of friends who have been assisting with enquiries.

Anyone who sees Minod is asked to call 999, quoting incident number 715 of June 10.