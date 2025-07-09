'Please do not approach' - Police warning issued over man wanted under Sexual Offences Act

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 11:33 BST
Police are asking for help in tracking down a wanted man who has been missing since last year.

In November last year, South Yorkshire Police first issued an appeal for information to help officers track down Kieran Harrison, from Barnsley.

Now, today, another appeal has been issued, with the 25-year-old still missing.

SYP say he is wanted under the Sexual Offences Act.

Police have launched an appeal for information as they track down wanted man Kieran Harrison.placeholder image
Police have launched an appeal for information as they track down wanted man Kieran Harrison. | SYP

He has links to Northampton and Lincolnshire, and police say there are concerns for his safety.

However, they have also warned members of the publice not to approach him and instead call 999 if he is spotted.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We’re still keen to find Harrison as we also have concerns for his safety.

“We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Harrison recently, or knows where he might be staying.

“If you see Harrison, please do not approach him, but instead call 999.

“If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/150399/22 when you get in touch.”

Information can be shared online here.

Alternatively, those wishing to remain anonymous can pass on information via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or filling out a form online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

