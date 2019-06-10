Plea to trace 'beloved' family motorhome stolen from Sheffield driveway

The motorhome which was stolen from the Ecclesall area on Friday night

The camper, which is comprised of a Ford Transit front cab and a Eura Mobil motorhome at the rear, was stolen from outside the family home in Harley Road, Ecclesall, on Friday, June 7.

Holly, 11, and eight-year-old Alice with the blankets made by their grandma

Following the theft, mum-of-two Katharine Sears made a desperate plea on social media urging anyone with information to come forward.

It is believed the motorhome was taken after 8:30pm - as it was seen by neighbours on the drive at this time - but before midnight as that is when Katharine and her husband Dan arrived home to see it was missing.

Katharine, 43, said: "My husband and I had gone out for the evening and left the kids at home with a babysitter.

"As the kids were in bed when it happened we brought them downstairs the next day and told them. They were just mortified.

“One thing that really upset the girls is that their grandma had spent a year making them blankets and they have gone.

"After our last holiday Holly my eldest said to me 'mummy I do love our motorhome holidays'. It meant we got out and did family things.

“We have just returned from Northumberland where we went in the Easter holidays, and before that we went to Cornwall and had planned to go to France in the main school holidays later this year – most of our holidays are in the motorhome.”

The motorhome was bought in November 2015, eight months after Katharine was diagnosed with breast cancer, so has sentimental value for the family.

“I feel stupid for crying over a motorhome,” Katharine added. “But it is like a second home to us. We have spent the last three and a half years buying stuff to put inside, it really felt like a home away from home.

“We wanted to try and live life to the full, making memories for the kids, just in case anything was to happen to either of us.

“Thankfully I am cancer free but none of us know what’s around the corner and the van gave us an ability to enjoy family time and escape from the stresses and trudge of everyday life!

“My biggest thank is that they didn’t break in to the house where the kids were to get the keys, but it still feels a violation.”

Katharine is asking people to keep an eye out for the camper, perhaps in a field or hidden away somewhere.