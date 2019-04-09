Pizza delivery driver has motorbike stolen at gunpoint in Rotherham

An investigation has been launched after a pizza delivery driver was threatened at gunpoint before having his motorbike stolen in Rotherham.

It is reported that two men appeared from an alleyway on Meadow Street, Kimeberworth and demanded the delivery driver hand over his motorbike, at around 10:15pm on Sunday.

Meadow Street, Kimberworth (google)

Both men were said to be wearing balaclavas, and one was wearing a green hooded top and in possession of a handgun.

The victim, who was uninjured during the incident, contacted police immediately.

Officers have since recovered the motorbike from grassland near to KFC in Canklow.

South Yorkshire Police said they are working closely with the victim as they carry out their enquiries.

The force are keen to hear from anyone with information which could help locate the two men.

You can call police on 101 quoting incident number 952 of April 7.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.