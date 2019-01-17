Pictures show bullet holes in window of Doncaster pub amid reports of ‘drive-by shooting’

This is the scene at a Doncaster pub this evening amid reports a man has been shot in a drive-by shooting.

Bullet holes can be seen in the windows of The Maple Tree pub, Woodfield Plantation, amid reports of a drive-by shooting at around 9pm on Thursday.

Bullet holes in the window of The Maple Tree pub.

Eyewitnesses also reported seeing blood on the floor of the pub.

One man said police were taking statements from those inside the pub.

Emergency services at The Maple Tree pub. Picture: Peter Beard

Another witness claimed a 21-year-old man was injured after being shot while inside the pub.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information and are still awaiting a response.

