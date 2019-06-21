Pictures emerge of police cordon amid reports of fight in Sheffield suburb
Pictures have emerged of a police cordon this evening following a reported fight between a group of men in a Sheffield suburb.
Police swooped to seal off an area close to a row of shops in Ballifield Drive, Handsworth, at about 4pm today.
South Yorkshire Police has not released any details yet but a force spokesperson said they are looking into the matter.
Unconfirmed reports from residents suggested there has been a fight between a small group of men.
One man said a “bloke has been attacked by two men with a table legs.”
He added that the victim “looked seriously hurt” and added it is believed someone has been arrested.
Another described the incident as “a fight between two men, one had a baseball bat.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
South Yorkshire Police has not released any details yet but a force spokesperson said a statement is due to be issued shortly.
First South Yorkshire said some of their buses cannot serve Handsworth Grange Road and Ballifield Drive due to a “police incident.”
We will bring you more details on this when we get it.