Pictures emerge of police cordon amid reports of fight in Sheffield suburb

Pictures have emerged of a police cordon this evening following a reported fight between a group of men in a Sheffield suburb.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 21 June, 2019, 19:43

Police swooped to seal off an area close to a row of shops in Ballifield Drive, Handsworth, at about 4pm today.

Police corden off the road at Ballifield Drive

South Yorkshire Police has not released any details yet but a force spokesperson said they are looking into the matter.

Unconfirmed reports from residents suggested there has been a fight between a small group of men.

One man said a “bloke has been attacked by two men with a table legs.”

He added that the victim “looked seriously hurt” and added it is believed someone has been arrested.

A marker.

Another described the incident as “a fight between two men, one had a baseball bat.”

South Yorkshire Police has not released any details yet but a force spokesperson said a statement is due to be issued shortly.

First South Yorkshire said some of their buses cannot serve Handsworth Grange Road and Ballifield Drive due to a “police incident.”

Officers at the scene.

We will bring you more details on this when we get it.

The area has been sealed off.
Police tape.