4 . Noel Ward: Wanted after absconding from HMP Hatfield

Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find wanted man Noel Ward. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said on October 21, 2025: "Ward is wanted after absconding from HMP Hatfield on 8 October. "The 39-year-old was serving a sentence for conspiracy to defraud and was released on temporary licence and failed to report back at the given date and time. "Since this time, officer have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace Ward. We are now asking for help from anyone has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where he may be staying. "Ward is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with brown short hair and stubble. He is known to go by the names John Ward, Patrick Noel Christopher Ward, Noel Coke and Noel James Coyle. He has links to locations across the country. "If you see Ward, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/177145/25 when you get in touch." You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org | SYP