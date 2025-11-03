They have both been circulated as wanted by the force over the last week, with appeals shared between October 29, 2025 and November 3, 2025.
Police want your help to locate all 20 people on this list, however, including those who continue to evade police - some for a number of years.
They are also wanted by detectives investigating a series of criminal offences.
All of them are believed to hold vital information about incidents which could help cops crack a number of cases.
Their names and photographs have been published by South Yorkshire Police, along with brief details of the offences officers want to speak to them about.
Some of those in the ‘wost wanted’ list have been evading arrest for years, including Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a young man in Sheffield in 2018.
To date, nobody has been charged over the murder, leaving the victim’s family in turmoil.
Where possible, crime reference numbers are included within the picture caption.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted men should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
You can also access South Yorkshire Police's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
2. Daniel Firth: Wanted in connection with reported thefts
Police are asking for your help to find wanted man Daniel Firth.
Speaking on November 3, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Firth, 42, is wanted in connection with a number of reported thefts at two stores in the Athersley area of Barnsley. The thefts are reported to have taken place in Laithes Lane and Wakefield Road between 14 September and 29 October 2025.
"We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Firth recently or knows where he may be staying. He is understood to have links to the Athersley, New Lodge and Kendray areas of Barnsley.
"Firth is described as a white man who is slim and around 5ft 8ins tall. He has short brown hair and short facial hair.
"If you see Firth or have information that could help us find him, report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/, or call 101. Please quote investigation number 14/162177/25 when you get in touch."
If you have an immediate sighting of Firth, please call 999.
You can also submit information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. | SYP
3. Ryan Burgess: Wanted over alleged stalking, harassment, criminal damage and domestic offences
Police are appealing for your help to find wanted Barnsley man Ryan Burgess.
Launching a public appeal on October 29, 2025, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Burgess, who is 27 years old, is wanted in connection with domestic offences, including reports of stalking, harassment and criminal damage allegedly committed as recently as September 2025.
"We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Burgess recently, or knows where he may be staying.
"Burgess, who has links to Barnsley, is described as white, 6ft 4ins tall, and of a stocky build, with short, wavy brown hair.
"If you see Burgess, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101."
Please quote investigation number 14/159437/25 when you get in touch.
You can also get in touch with police via our website.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers UK. | SYP
4. Noel Ward: Wanted after absconding from HMP Hatfield
Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find wanted man Noel Ward.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said on October 21, 2025: "Ward is wanted after absconding from HMP Hatfield on 8 October.
"The 39-year-old was serving a sentence for conspiracy to defraud and was released on temporary licence and failed to report back at the given date and time.
"Since this time, officer have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace Ward. We are now asking for help from anyone has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where he may be staying.
"Ward is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with brown short hair and stubble. He is known to go by the names John Ward, Patrick Noel Christopher Ward, Noel Coke and Noel James Coyle. He has links to locations across the country.
"If you see Ward, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/177145/25 when you get in touch."
You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org | SYP