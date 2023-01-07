Pictured are South Yorkshire's 14 most wanted men - can you help police to trace them?

All of the 14 men pictured here are currently wanted by South Yorkshire Police.
If you recognise any of the men pictured here you should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Where possible, we have included crime reference numbers with each picture, and this should be used when contacting police.
All of the information used here has come from the wanted section of South Yorkshire Police’s website, and was published in good faith on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
1. Ahmed Farah: wanted in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett
Detectives investigating the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett are appealing to find the man pictured.
Ahmed Farrah, 29, who is also known as Reggie, is wanted in connection to Mr Brissett’s murder, as the investigation progresses.
Mr Brissett was stabbed once in the chest on Tuesday 14 August, 2018 near to Langsett Walk, Sheffield. He died in hospital four days later on Saturday 18 August, 2022 as a result of his injuries.
Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Efforts to find and arrest Farrah, who is known to frequent the Broomhall area of Sheffield, have been ongoing but so far we haven’t been able to locate him.
“I’d now like to ask for your help – if you know where he is, or have seen or spoken to him recently, then please contact us. If you do see him, do not approach him but instead call 999 straight away.
“I’d also like to remind anyone who is letting Farrah stay with them, or helping him to evade arrest by any means, that you are committing a criminal offence which could result in prosecution.
“Farrah knows he is wanted and is deliberately avoiding police and I’d ask anyone who has any information, and Farrah himself, to think about Kavan’s family and the pain they are suffering. Do the right thing and contact police.”
If you see Farrah, please call 999. If you have any other information as to where he might be, please call either 101 or the incident room to speak to detectives directly on 01709 443507.
You can also speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Please quote incident number 827 of 14 August 2018 when passing on information.
Photo: SYP
2. Mohammed Anwaar: wanted for failing to appear at court
Detectives in Sheffield are asking for your help to trace Mohammed Anwaar, who is wanted for failing to appear at court.
Anwaar, 29, from Sheffield, was due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday 17 October, 2018 for trial, charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, two counts of money laundering, possession of cannabis and possession of a firearm.
Detective Constable Messina, said: “Anwaar is fully aware that he is now wanted by police and that he is potentially facing a stint behind bars. It is absolutely essential that we hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Anwaar recently and I’d urge people who do have information as to his whereabouts to get in touch with us.
““He has links to Sheffield, Birmingham, Manchester and Derbyshire.
“If you see him, please do not approach him but instead call 999 straight away. Any further information can be passed to 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 251 of 23 October 2018.”
Photo: SYP
3. John Eric Wells: wanted in connection with three high value romance frauds
Officers in South Yorkshire Police's Major Crime team are asking for your help to find wanted man John Eric Wells.
Wells is also believed to go by the names Howard Walmsley and Howard Hemmings.
The 61-year-old, who is originally from South Yorkshire, is wanted in connection with three high value romance frauds, during which three victims lost money totalling more than £400,000.
The offences are reported to have taken place from September 2014 onwards. The victims lived in locations across the UK including Doncaster, Sussex and London.
Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Wells recently, or has information which may help officers with their enquiries. It is possible Wells is currently living outside the UK.
If you see him, or you have any information which may help, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting investigation number A54532/17.
Photo: SYP
4. Loi Le: wanted in connection with the reported rape of a child in Tinsley, Sheffield
Police in Sheffield are asking for your help to locate wanted man Loi Le.
Le, 49, who is a Vietnamese national, is wanted in connection with the reported rape of a child in Tinsley, Sheffield in 2012 or 2013.
The victim, who is now 15, reported the matter to police in 2018 and an investigation began to identify a suspect and locate Le. Despite extensive enquiries, he has not yet been located.
Le may also be known by the names Tai Le or Cho Ngay Hanh Phuc. In addition to Sheffield, it is thought he may have links to Manchester, Birmingham and Bradford.
Detective Constable Lee Atkins, investigating, said: "Since this matter was reported to us in 2018, we have carried out a number of complex enquiries to identify a suspect in connection with this offence.
"We have since been working with forces across the country and national agencies in a bid to identify and trace Loi Le. This has included circulating details to all forces and working with Immigration Enforcement to identify his current whereabouts.
"It's vitally important we locate Le so we can speak to him in connection with our ongoing investigation. If you recognise this man or the names he may go by, and you believe you know where he might be, please contact us."
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting investigation number 14/29287/18.
Alternatively, you can remain completely anonymous by contacting independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Photo: SYP