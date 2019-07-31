Picture shows haul of guns handed to South Yorkshire Police during firearms surrender
A total of 35 guns and six quantities of ammunition have been handed in to South Yorkshire Police so far during a firearms surrender.
The surrender started on Saturday, July 20, and has so far seen 24 functional firearms and 11 imitation guns handed in, along with bullets, air pellets and shot gun cartridges.
Read More
It will run until midnight on Sunday, August 4, and during this time people can safely dispose of their firearms and will not face prosecution for their illegal possession.
But police warned this does not provide immunity from prosecution for the life of the weapon as if a gun or ammunition is believed to have been used in previous criminal activity this will be fully investigated.
Detective Inspector Marie Bulmer said: “When a gun falls into the wrong hands the damage can be devastating and life-long.
“We want to ensure our communities are safe by taking as many firearms off the streets as possible, this reduces the chances of them falling into the wrong hands and being distributed by criminal gangs to cause fear among our communities.
“We are also aware that some firearms can be held in innocence or fear of consequences and want to provide a chance for people to safely dispose of these.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Firearms can be handed into the following police stations:-
*Snig Hill in Sheffield*Ecclesfield in Sheffield
*Moss Way in Sheffield*Main Street in Rotherham*Churchfield in Barnsley*College Road in Doncaster.
Police advise that anyone travelling to a police station to surrender their firearm do so in a responsible manner by carrying them unloaded and in a bag.
If you are having difficulty in taking your firearm to a station please call 101 for assistance.
Police also urge anyone who knows of someone keeping a firearm to report it via 101 or Crimestoppers.