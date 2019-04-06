Picture of mangled car wreckage released after suspected drink-driver smashes into Rotherham wall  

A suspected drink-driver was left badly injured after smashing his car into a wall in Rotherham.
Firefighters, police officers and an ambulance crew were called out to the scene in Whitehill Lane, Brinsworth, at about 4.50am today.
The driver, a man aged in his 50s, had become trapped in the Peugeot estate car.
A crew from Rotherham Central Fire Station had to use specialist equipment to cut him free.
A firefighter who attended said the man was taken to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital to be treated for head injuries.
South Yorkshire Police’s operational support team posted a picture of the mangled wreckage of the vehicle on Facebook and confirmed the driver is currently under investigation for drink-driving.
The team said: “Fortunately there wasn't a passenger in the vehicle, and the driver is currently receiving treatment in hospital.
“Fortunately there wasn't anyone walking on the pavement when the car lost control.
“However, and you can probably guess what the next sentence is going to be, yep, he is under investigation for drink driving.
“Words fail us.”