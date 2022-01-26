4. wanted-john-elliot_50566557402_o.jpg

Police in Doncaster have released a new description and fresh appeal for information about wanted man John Elliott, who absconded from an open prison last year. Elliott, 41, left the prison on Sunday 11 October 2020 and failed to return. He was serving a three-year sentence at HMP Hatfield for burglary. Elliott is believed to have links to West Yorkshire, as well as Lancashire and Greater Manchester. However, he may have travelled elsewhere in the country and officers are keen to hear from anyone who knows where he is. Elliott, who may be going by the alias name John Pearson, is described as being of medium build, with greying hair and a beard. In addition, he has three fingers missing on his left hand, only having his thumb and forefinger. He is described as having a scar on his right middle finger, as well as scars on his arms. Elliott also has a smiley face tattoo on the top of one of his arms. If you see Elliott, please call 999. If you have information about where he is, or where he has been, please call 101 quoting incident number 823 of 11 October 2020. Elliott is now featured on independent charity Crimestoppers Most Wanted website - crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/most-wanted/appeal?... You can give Crimestoppers information anonymously via their website, or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

Photo: SYP