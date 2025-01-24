PCSOs from Gleadless worked with Park Rangers from Sheffield City Council, wildlife officers and local tree care and recovery agents to pull several burnt out vehicles from Rollestone Woods.

The vehicles are now to be examined by specialist teams.

South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) said the barriers around the woodland are to be repaired and reinforced to enhance security in the area.

The photos showed the cars had been severely damaged after being set on fire.

The vehicles were loaded onto flatbed trucks and taken away from the woods.

The police team said: “We would like to thank our partner agencies for your hard work and efforts in somewhat challenging circumstances.”

