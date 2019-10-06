PHOTOS: First pictures emerge of bus driver stab attack in Sheffield city centre

Emergency services were called to Arundel Gate shortly before 1:50pm this afternoon (Sunday, October 6), following reports that a 40-year-old man had been stabbed twice, once in the back and once in the leg.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition, and a 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The alleged attacker and his victim in the immediate aftermath of the incident (photo submitted).

Now, new photos have emerged of the immediate aftermath of the incident which show both the alleged attacker and his victim on the ground surrounded by crowds of people.

Eyewitnesses said four emergency services vehicles attended the scene including a police car and riot van, and an ambulance and ambulance responder vehicle.

Members of the public are said to have held the alleged attacker down until police arrived, while others helped the driver.

Bus company First confirmed one of their drivers had been injured but said no further information was available at this stage.

Other bus company staff and members of the public come to the driver's aid (photo submitted).

And eyewitnesses have also spoken of their distress at seeing what happened take place in broad daylight on a Sunday afternoon in Sheffield city centre.

Police are now appealing for information about the incident and say anyone who saw what happened should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 481 of 10 October 2019.