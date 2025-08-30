A Doncaster man who was part of a gang who used bogus catering companies to import 91 million laughing gas canisters into the UK has been jailed.

The cannisters were brought into the country by the group between May 2016 and December 2018 despite them knowing that a new law had been introduced making it illegal to import if likely to be used as a psychoactive substance.

The court heard how Carl Messen of Skellow and brothers Thomas and Benjamin Richardson, from North Yorkshire, were behind the scheme.

An investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU) found they created fake companies in the UK and Europe to facilitate importation and the laundering of up to £16.7million.

Thomas Richardson poses with piles of cash

Nitrous oxide is used as an anaesthetic in dentistry and medicine. It is also used legitimately in the catering industry as a propellant in whipped cream dispensers.

In 2016 it was made illegal to supply or import nitrous oxide if likely to be consumed for its psychoactive effect.

During a trial that lasted 12 weeks, Leeds Crown Court heard that 91,350,000 canisters were imported into the country from May 2016 to December 2018, after the ban came into place.

To compare, the court was told this was far in excess of the combined 3.8 million canisters used by two of the UK’s largest coffee chains, Costa and Starbucks, during a similar period.

Carl Messen, Thomas Richardson and Benjamin Richardson were jailed at Leeds Crown Court

Companies created by the defendants had names alluding to the catering industry, such as Worldwide Coffee Traders Ltd, Catering Pantry International Ltd, Barista Distribution Ltd and Caterlink International Ltd and others. But investigators found that all their trade was in nitrous oxide.

Money deposited into their bank accounts totalled more than £16.7 million, over £12 million was deposited in cash. Most, if not all of the money is believed to have been made illegally.

Benjamin and Thomas Richardson, both 38 and of The Laurels, Barlby, North Yorkshire, were found guilty of conspiracy to import a psychoactive substance, money laundering and possessing criminal cash.

Carl Messen, 58, of South Farm Drive, Skellow, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, was found guilty of conspiracy to import a psychoactive substance and money laundering.

Some of the cash seized by police.

Benjamin Richardson, was jailed for six years and two months.

Thomas Richardson was jailed for five years and eight months.

Carl Messen was jailed for three years and two months.

Speaking outside the court, Ramona Senior, head of operations at the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU), said: “This was an organised enterprise whose sole purpose was importing a psychoactive substance into the UK to be used illegally.

The gang imported 91 million nitrous oxide canisters into the UK.

“Despite it being made illegal, this group continued to trade in nitrous oxide while fully knowing its ultimate use was to be sold as a drug.

“They made vast profits from their activities and structured their businesses in a way that tried to conceal their activities and to launder their ill-gotten income.

“Our dedicated team of investigators at the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit successfully demonstrate to the court that this was an unlawful enterprise making millions while fuelling harm and misery in our communities and further afield. I’m pleased that the sentences reflect the severity of their actions.

“Proceedings to recover the proceeds of crime obtained in the course of this criminal activity remain ongoing.”

Heavy nitrous oxide use can result in serious health harms such as neurological damage and even death due to the risk of falling unconscious and/or suffocating from the lack of oxygen.

In addition, there have been numerous reports of anti-social behaviour in connection with the abuse of the drug which causes harm to local communities and to the environment.

This includes group gatherings to abuse the drug in public spaces, such as children’s parks or high streets, and subsequent littering of the discarded canisters.

There have also been deaths connected to drug driving incidents.

For more information about nitrous oxide visit the national drugs information and advice service FRANK.