This is one of two loaded guns a man threw from his car during a police chase in Sheffield.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was one of two loaded guns thrown out of a car by Earl Treasure during a police chase in Sheffield | SYP

Earlier this week, The Star reported on how Earl Treasure was jailed for throwing two guns from his car as officers chased him through the streets of Sheffield.

He claimed he had found the guns while out walking his dog.

Today, South Yorkshire Police released a photo of one of the deadly weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treasure, aged 46, was jailed for seven years over his “reckless attempt to evade officers”.

Earl Treasure has been jailed for seven years for firearm offences | SYP

Running red lights, driving in the centre of the carriageway and colliding with street furniture, Treasure showed a lack of care for the safety of other road users before the car came to a stop on Pearoyd Lane, Stocksbridge.

Inspection of the guns he discarded imn bhis bid to avoid arrest determined them to be blank-firing weapons which had been converted into viable firearms

Forensic testing of the weapons found Treasure's DNA on each firearm - resulting in him being charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm and two counts of possessing ammunition without a valid certificate, as well as driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treasure, of Newton Place, Thorpe Hesley, pleaded guilty to all charges and on Wednesday (September 10) and in addition to his jail term was handed a driving ban of 11 years and six months.

Detective Constable David Stacey, who was the officer in charge in the case, said: “Treasure drove without care in an attempt to conceal his involvement with firearm enabled criminality. It is only down to sheer luck that no innocent members of the public were injured during his reckless efforts to avoid police.

“Not only has a criminal been put behind bars, but two dangerous weapons have been seized ensuring no damage can be caused by them. Blank firing weapons made up a significant proportion of firearms discharges and recoveries in South Yorkshire over the last two years.

“Getting them off the streets of South Yorkshire is a priority. If you remain in possession of an illegal weapon, not only do you risk being handed a considerable jail sentence, but you are also posing a danger to innocent members of your local community.”