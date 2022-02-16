Abuse survivors' petition after mum of Reggie Kray's adopted son dies ahead of sex trial in Sheffield

Kim Lane, aged 64, of Rotherham, had been charged with 15 offences of indecent assault and gross indecency dating back to between 1978 and 1980 in relation to two complainants who had been aged 12 and 14 during this period.

Ms Lane was the mother of the ‘adopted son’ of notorious London gangster Reggie Kray.

Reggie Kray with his adopted son, from Doncaster, Brad Lane (Photo: SWNS)

But she was found dead at her home the day before she was due to go on trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Now a petition has been launched calling for a change in the law so survivors of abuse can get justice if a defendant dies ahead of a trial.

The campaign has been launched with the message: “I am calling for change within the justice system for sexual abuse victims and survivors, after the police have dealt with and taken the case to court.

“I have created this petition for victim voices to be heard. Lessons need to be learnt within the justice system towards the victims. It is time to make a change. Victims are not just a number and need the support, acknowledgment, closure and justice.”

Lane had “strenuously” denied a string of sex offences dating back to the late 1970s.

She was the mum of Doncaster boy Brad Lane, who as a youngster, developed a fascination with the Kray twin and became a pen pal while Reggie was in prison.

The pair were soon corresponding on a daily basis and Brad became Kray's most frequent visitor. When the gangster was transferred to Lewes prison, in East Sussex, he travelled the 600 miles from his home in Doncaster to see him.

In 1991, Brad, who was 12, reportedly changed his name to Kray by deed poll.

Ms Lane’s late son Brad met the gangster regularly upon his release from prison and built up a collection of Kray memorabilia, which was later sold at auction.

Recorder Gurdial Singh told Sheffield Crown Court that Ms Lane had failed to attend her scheduled trial and police attended her address and found a body which - given the information he has received - he was satisfied was Ms Lane and that there were indications she had taken her life.

The complainant in the case had claimed said: “I'm absolutely devastated by the justice system.

“Twelve years ago I went to the police. Originally the CPS would not take the case because it was my word against hers.

“I was sitting in the court. The judge acknowledged the circumstances of her death. But there was no mention of the victim.

“I've had no justification, no closure. The police have been excellent with me throughout, but it feels like the justice system gives no consideration to the victim.”

She said she did not believe Ms Lane had intended to kill herself, but thought she may have been hoping to get the case postponed.

The complainant said: “I had waited 42 years for justice. Now there is no closure."