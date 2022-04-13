Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 12 how Oluwaseun Akinwande, aged 41, of Guildford Avenue, Arbourthorne, Sheffield, was found guilty of four counts of breaching a previously imposed restraining order concerning his former partner.

The judge, Recorder Barnett, said Akinwande had been in the relationship until December, 2015, and following previous court hearings child contact arrangements had been outlined.

But the court heard however that following a conviction for harassment against this partner he was made subject to a suspended prison sentence with a restraining order which he subsequently breached four times.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a Sheffield pest has been given a suspended prison sentence after he repeatedly breached a restraining order by contacting his ex-partner.

Recorder Barnett said: “The fact is your behaviour caused a great deal of upset and concern to this complainant.”

A trial jury found Akinwande guilty of four counts of breaching his restraining order between December, 2019, and April, 2020, by contacting her via WhatsApp on three occasions and by attending an address and speaking to her.

Recorder Barnett pointed out that following the trial he was concerned because Akinwande had not abided by rules of the court, had breached a suspended prison sentence order and a restraining order and it appeared he would have no alternative but to send him to prison.

However, the probation service’s pre-sentence report indicated there is a prospect of rehabilitation in Akinwande’s case and he has stayed out of trouble for two years.

Recorder Barnett added: “Despite your attitude in court I can see that you have stayed out of trouble for two years and that is the prime objective of any sentence.

"So I have decided to impose a custodial sentence but to suspend it.”

Akinwande told the court he has ceased contact with his former partner since May, 2020, and that position will continue.

Recorder Barnett sentenced Akinwande to 21 months of custody suspended for two years with a Building Better Relationship programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work.

He told Akinwande: “If you come back, sir, you will not be leaving through the front door you will be leaving through the back door which will take you into the custody suite. This really is your last opportunity.”