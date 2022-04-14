Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 13 how Benjamin Grant, aged 26, was found by police to have two laptop computers with indecent images of children at a property on Hunter House Road, in Sharrow, Sheffield.

Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said police raided the property and discovered the laptops contained 105 category A images, one category A moving image, 61 category B images, and 85 category C images – with category A being the most serious.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told Grant: “It’s astonishing that a young man with a promising life – who is intelligent – should be standing in the dock of a crown court in this country facing sentence for a crime of this kind.

"It’s plain to me from what I have read and all that I know about the case that you for one reason or another found yourself – indeed placed yourself – in what may only be described as a vortex of emotional self-destruction. Down you went and as you went down you committed these crimes.”

Grant, now of Sighthill Terrace, Edinburgh, who has a conviction for stalking, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images concerning the category A, B and C images after the police raid on July 6, 2020.

Judge Richardson told Grant: “Those are not victimless crimes. The young people depicted in these images and in the moving image were real children. Doubtless compelled by wicked individuals to do as they did.”

The judge said his intention is to sentence Grant to six months of custody suspended for two years with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a sex offender treatment programme.

However, Judge Richardson adjourned sentencing until April 26 and released Grant on bail to allow time to confirm that the rehabilitative elements of such a suspended prison sentence can be implemented in Scotland.