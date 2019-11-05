Pervert soldier placed on Sex Offenders’ Register after exposing his genitals to youngsters

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Derby Crown Court heard on November 4 how Bradley Hearne, 22, committed the offence at a park area on Brooks Road, at Barrowhill, near Staveley. A previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing revealed Hearne had approached the youngsters and claimed he had lost a dog.

Marianne Connolly, prosecuting, told the magistrates’ court hearing one of the children had been with friends who had been approached by Hearne who said he had lost a dog and needed help to look for it.

Ms Connolly said: “He showed a picture on a mobile phone and encouraged them to follow him to a wooded area and in the park he exposed his genitals to the children present and caused them to run away.”

Police tracked Hearne down and he was arrested shortly after the incident, according to Ms Connolly. Hearne, of Hazelwood Drive, Barnsley, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to intentionally exposing his genitals to cause alarm or distress.

