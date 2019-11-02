Person rushed to hospital after two-vehicle crash on South Yorkshire road

The emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in Potter Hill, Rotherham around 2.30am today (Saturday, November 2)

The emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in Potter Hill, Rotherham around 2.30am.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said one person was injured in the collision and was taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Firefighters from Rotherham station were sent to the scene, and left at around 3.30am.