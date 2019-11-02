Person rushed to hospital after two-vehicle crash on South Yorkshire road
A person has been rushed to hospital after being involved in two-vehicle collision that took place on a South Yorkshire road in the early hours of this morning.
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 8:13 am
Updated
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 8:14 am
The emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in Potter Hill, Rotherham around 2.30am.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said one person was injured in the collision and was taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Firefighters from Rotherham station were sent to the scene, and left at around 3.30am.
South Yorkshire Police closed the road while recovery work was carried out.