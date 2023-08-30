Periwood Lane police incident, Woodseats Sheffield: Man charged with sexual assault and criminal damage
Man charged with sexual assault and criminal damage after police raid during bank holiday
A man has been accused of criminal damage and sexual assault after being arrested on a Sheffield street at the weekend.
Police were called to Periwood Lane, in Woodseats, after concerns had been raised of someone being aggressive towards members of the public.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "A 59-year-old man has been charged following an incident in Sheffield on Saturday (26 August).
"Police were called at about 4.35pm on Saturday to reports of a man being verbally aggressive towards members of the public in Periwood Lane, Woodseats."
Mark Clayton, of Periwood Lane, has been charged with breaking his bail conditions, criminal damage and sexual assault.
Clayton appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday 28 August and has been bailed to appear again before the same court on Monday 11 September.