People in Rotherham to get chance to quiz senior police officers
People living in Rotherham will be able to quiz two of the town's senior police officers as part of an online question and answer session next week.
By Sam Cooper
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 14:10
Chief Supt Una Jennings and Supt Steve Chapman will take questions on the Rotherham Central, Rotherham North and Rotherham South neighbourhood policing teams’ Facebook pages.
The duo, who both form part of Rotherham's senior command team, will be online on Wednesday, September 4 between 6pm and 7pm.