Pensioner’s handbag stolen in distraction burglary on Sheffield home

A burglar stole the handbag of a 90-year-old woman in a distraction burglary in Sheffield.

At some time between 9pm and 10pm on Wednesday, October 10, a man, described as white and of young appearance, approached the home of the woman on Lound Road, Handsworth, and asked to come inside.

Lound Road, Handsworth. Picture: Google.

The woman refused, saying her son was inside and the man ran away from the property.

Later, it was discovered that the woman’s handbag had been taken, containing an amount of cash, after a second offender is thought to have entered the house via the back door.

Police said there were no further descriptions of the men but officers would like to ask anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously in the area on Wednesday evening to get in touch.

Det Con Dave Devey, the investigating officer, said: “I would urge members of the public to come forward and assist us with this enquiry if they have information. What has happened to this lady is despicable and cowardly and it is vital we catch them before they can target anyone else.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 922 of October 10.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.