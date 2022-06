A number of police cars have been spotted on Penistone Road, near the B&Q and Owlerton racecourse, where large queues are beginning to form.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buses appear to be caught in the congestion as well.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached about the nature of the incident and we will bring you updates as we get them.