Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in South Yorkshire
A man has died after being hit by a car on a South Yorkshire road yesterday morning.
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 8:15 am
Emergency services were called to the scene in Manchester Road in Barnsley at around 11.40am.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said the man, an 81-year-old pedestrian, died after being hit by a Ford Ranger car.
The spokesman added: “Despite efforts to save him, the man sadly passed away at the scene.
“His family are now being supported by specialist officers.
“We are now looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, especially those who have dash cam footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident 346 of November 1.