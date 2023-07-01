News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Peak District: Sheffield man arrested for causing problems and threatening people’ in Hathersage

A Sheffield man has been arrested after ‘causing problems and threatening people’ in a Peak District village.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 1st Jul 2023, 07:47 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 07:48 BST

Both Derbyshire Police Roads Policing Unit and Derbyshire Dales police offices were involved in the incident in Hathersage last night, which officers said had ended with the man being taken into police custody.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said in a statement: “Drunken male reported as causing problems in the village and threatening people. Wanted a lift home to Sheffield but suspicion that he'd driven his car from a local public house so gets a one way ride to custody and vehicle seized.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Credit should actually go to Derbyshire Dales Police who came out to assist and ended up arresting the suspect.”

Most Popular
A Sheffield man was taken into custody after 'threatening people' in HathersageA Sheffield man was taken into custody after 'threatening people' in Hathersage
A Sheffield man was taken into custody after 'threatening people' in Hathersage

Hathersage is a Peak District village that is just over 10 miles from Sheffield, and is a popular destination for people heading into the national park, with many amentites including pubs and restaurants.