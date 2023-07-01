A Sheffield man has been arrested after ‘causing problems and threatening people’ in a Peak District village.

Both Derbyshire Police Roads Policing Unit and Derbyshire Dales police offices were involved in the incident in Hathersage last night, which officers said had ended with the man being taken into police custody.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said in a statement: “Drunken male reported as causing problems in the village and threatening people. Wanted a lift home to Sheffield but suspicion that he'd driven his car from a local public house so gets a one way ride to custody and vehicle seized.”

“Credit should actually go to Derbyshire Dales Police who came out to assist and ended up arresting the suspect.”

A Sheffield man was taken into custody after 'threatening people' in Hathersage