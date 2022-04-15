Peak District road set to be closed for hours after serious crash
A Peak District road is set to be closed for hours today following a serious collision.
Friday, 15th April 2022, 7:22 pm
At 6.20pm, Derbyshire Constabulary’s roads policing unit said the main road between Hope and Edale is expected to be closed for a ‘number of hours’ following a serious crash.
Details of the number of vehicles involved or casualties have not yet been released.
The collision occurred near to Nether Booth at about 4pm.
Derbyshire Constabulary said: “It will be shut for some time and motorists in the area will face delays. Please avoid the area if you can.”