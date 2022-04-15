Peak District road set to be closed for hours after serious crash

A Peak District road is set to be closed for hours today following a serious collision.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 15th April 2022, 7:22 pm

At 6.20pm, Derbyshire Constabulary’s roads policing unit said the main road between Hope and Edale is expected to be closed for a ‘number of hours’ following a serious crash.

Read More

Read More
These are the five 'most dangerous roads' in Sheffield where you're most likely ...

Details of the number of vehicles involved or casualties have not yet been released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The main road between Hope and Edale has been closed by the police following a serious collision

The collision occurred near to Nether Booth at about 4pm.

Derbyshire Constabulary said: “It will be shut for some time and motorists in the area will face delays. Please avoid the area if you can.”

MORE: New data reveals Sheffield's most dangerous roads