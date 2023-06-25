News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones

Peak District arrest: Man arrested in suspicion of drink driving after 11 people injured by Tesla in collision

Class A drugs were also reportedly found at the driver’s house.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 25th Jun 2023, 20:43 BST

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after 11 people were injured by a runaway Tesla in the Peak District.

Officers were called to Tideswell at 10.50pm on Saturday (June 24) where 11 people were found to have been injured in a collision. Six teenagers and five adults were found hurt with a number of them suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the Tesla was detained at the scene and subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, as well as drink driving.

Most Popular
File photo from Google Maps. A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after 11 people were injured in Tideswell, in the Peak District, on June 24.File photo from Google Maps. A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after 11 people were injured in Tideswell, in the Peak District, on June 24.
File photo from Google Maps. A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after 11 people were injured in Tideswell, in the Peak District, on June 24.

Following the collision a warrant was undertaken at a house in Tideswell where a quantity of class A drugs were found, which the driver was also chaged over.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains receiving treatment.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police.