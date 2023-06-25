Class A drugs were also reportedly found at the driver’s house.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after 11 people were injured by a runaway Tesla in the Peak District.

Officers were called to Tideswell at 10.50pm on Saturday (June 24) where 11 people were found to have been injured in a collision. Six teenagers and five adults were found hurt with a number of them suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Tesla was detained at the scene and subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, as well as drink driving.

File photo from Google Maps. A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after 11 people were injured in Tideswell, in the Peak District, on June 24.

Following the collision a warrant was undertaken at a house in Tideswell where a quantity of class A drugs were found, which the driver was also chaged over.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains receiving treatment.