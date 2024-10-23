Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ‘prolific’ offender tried to headbutt and kick police officers after being arrested in Sheffield city centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Ward was arrested for being drunk and disorderly after he was reported to be swearing at members of the public on High Street, Sheffield.

As he was led towards a police van, the 49-year-old, of Firshill Walk, Sheffield, tried to headbutt one of the officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Ward, aged 49, of Firshill Walk, Sheffield, has been jailed after he tried to kick and headbutt police officers following his arrest | South Yorkshire Police

He then attempted to kick another officer in the head as he was being placed in the vehicle, and he kicked a third officer in the shin while in custody on July 31 this year.

Ward had previously shouted racial slurs at an officer as he was being transported to custody on May 4 this year, having been arrested on suspicion of a section 5 public order offence.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating an emergency worker, one count of common assault of an emergency worker and one count of racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress.

Ward appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 17, and was sentenced to a total of 34 weeks in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He remains the subject of a 10-year Criminal Behaviour Order which was imposed in October 2019.

Sergeant Simon Pickering, of Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Ward is a prolific offender who has continued to ignore restrictions placed upon him by the courts.

"Incidents of racial abuse and assaults on members of our team are taken extremely seriously.

“I'm really pleased with the outcome of this case which is a great result as part of our ongoing operation to make Sheffield city centre a safter place for everyone to work, visit, and live.”