Paul Ward: 'Prolific' Sheffield offender tried to headbutt and kick police officers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Paul Ward was arrested for being drunk and disorderly after he was reported to be swearing at members of the public on High Street, Sheffield.
As he was led towards a police van, the 49-year-old, of Firshill Walk, Sheffield, tried to headbutt one of the officers.
He then attempted to kick another officer in the head as he was being placed in the vehicle, and he kicked a third officer in the shin while in custody on July 31 this year.
Ward had previously shouted racial slurs at an officer as he was being transported to custody on May 4 this year, having been arrested on suspicion of a section 5 public order offence.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating an emergency worker, one count of common assault of an emergency worker and one count of racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress.
Ward appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 17, and was sentenced to a total of 34 weeks in prison.
He remains the subject of a 10-year Criminal Behaviour Order which was imposed in October 2019.
Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
Sergeant Simon Pickering, of Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Ward is a prolific offender who has continued to ignore restrictions placed upon him by the courts.
"Incidents of racial abuse and assaults on members of our team are taken extremely seriously.
“I'm really pleased with the outcome of this case which is a great result as part of our ongoing operation to make Sheffield city centre a safter place for everyone to work, visit, and live.”