Police officers in South Yorkshire are said to be “appalled” at a fellow cop who pulled down a teenager’s top and took a photo.

PC Paul Hinchcliffe, aged 46, was drinking at The Church House public house in Wath on the afternoon of Saturday, October 3, 2020, when he struck.

The married dad-of-four made sexually suggestive comments towards an 18-year-old, while also taking a photograph of her and showing it to other people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hinchcliffe then flicked beer foam from the top of his pint at her chest area, pulled her top down and took another photograph.

PC Paul Hinchcliffe has been found guilty of sexual assault

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police officer was found guilty of sexual assault yesterday following a trial at Leeds Crown Court. He is to be sentenced after reports are carried out.

South Yorkshire Police said when the incident was reported to the force’s Professional Standards Department, an investigation was launched. In interview, Hinchcliffe answered ‘no comment’ to all questions put to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV obtained from The Church House as well as the photographs taken by Hinchcliffe on his mobile phone were obtained and used as part of the case.

Hinchcliffe, who worked in South Yorkshire Police’s training department, is suspended from duties and an internal misconduct investigation is under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be sentenced for the sexual assault at a later date.

Detective Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of Professional Standards for SYP, said: “Hinchcliffe behaved in a way that day that fell well below the standards we expect of our officers and staff, including when they are not on duty. Colleagues across the force are as appalled by this behaviour as our communities will be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We remain firmly committed to ensuring our workforce reflects the high standards the people of South Yorkshire rightly expect and will continue to take appropriate action when this does not happen.”

Hinchcliffe sat with his head in his hands and could be heard sobbing when the guilty verdict was announced yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He the court he was “mortified” to be on trial, saying the woman consented to him taking a photograph of her cleavage.