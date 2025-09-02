Patient police officer follows wanted man to parking space before taking opportunity to make arrest

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 16:44 BST
A police officer who bided his time managed to track down a suspected thief and bring them into custody.

Yesterday (September 1), a roads policing officer sighted a Seat Leon in Sheffield believed to be involved in criminal activity.

Most Popular

Noticing the officer, the driver of the Seat attempted to evade police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A 32-year-old man wanted for breaching his bail conditions was arrested by an officer who had patiently followed him after an attempt to evade the police.placeholder image
A 32-year-old man wanted for breaching his bail conditions was arrested by an officer who had patiently followed him after an attempt to evade the police. | SYP

Rather than risk further attempts at escape, and believing the car would fail to stop, the officer kept his distance and waited for the car to park up.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Upon seeing the driver, a 32-year-old man, officers identified that he was wanted for breaching his bail conditions and quickly arrested him.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “While the man was under arrest, officers searched the vehicle and found balaclavas, electronic scanning devices believed to be used for stealing cars, spare car keys and a wrench.

“The man was further arrested for going equipped to steal and remains in police custody while our investigation continues.”

Related topics:Seat LeonSheffieldPolice
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice