Patient police officer follows wanted man to parking space before taking opportunity to make arrest
Yesterday (September 1), a roads policing officer sighted a Seat Leon in Sheffield believed to be involved in criminal activity.
Noticing the officer, the driver of the Seat attempted to evade police.
Rather than risk further attempts at escape, and believing the car would fail to stop, the officer kept his distance and waited for the car to park up.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
Upon seeing the driver, a 32-year-old man, officers identified that he was wanted for breaching his bail conditions and quickly arrested him.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “While the man was under arrest, officers searched the vehicle and found balaclavas, electronic scanning devices believed to be used for stealing cars, spare car keys and a wrench.
“The man was further arrested for going equipped to steal and remains in police custody while our investigation continues.”