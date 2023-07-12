A house on a Sheffield estate at the centre of constant complaints from neighbours has been closed down by the police.

A three month full closure order has been secured for the property on Drummond Crescent, Parson Cross, because of the behaviour of people inside and outside the house, which is said to have made the lives of neighbours a ‘misery’.

A notice has been placed on the door of the house detailing what the closure order means and advising that breaching it can land culprits behind bars.

PC Alicia Marshall, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Some residents have been living in fear due to the events that have taken place at the property. It’s affected their health and well-being and caused them undue stress and anxiety. No one should have to put up with persistent anti-social behaviour in their street.”

A closure order has been secured for a house on Drummond Crescent, Parson Cross, where anti-social behaviour blighted the lives of neighbours (Photo:SYP)

The Parson Cross policing team worked alongside Sheffield Safer Neighbourhood Services and Sheffield City Council to secure the closure order for the “problematic address”.

PC Marshall added: “The unacceptable behaviour of people inside and outside the address on Drummond Crescent has blighted the community for a sustained period of time. It has caused significant alarm, harassment and distress to those who live in the immediate area and has showed no sign of abating, forcing us to take action.

“We will use the full remit of the law to tackle such behaviour and we hope that this provides reassurance to our residents and serves as a warning to others who incorrectly think that they can persistently make their neighbours’ lives a misery through anti-social behaviour. The Parson Cross Team will act and officers will conduct regular checks of the address over the next three months to ensure that the order is not breached.”

If anyone is found to have breached the closure order by entering the house they are liable to be arrested and face up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine or both.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The closure order is another example of our commitment to targeting those who undermine our communities through unacceptable behaviour.”