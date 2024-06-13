Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Enquiries are ongoing.

Three police cars and an ambulance were pictured outside a property in the Parson Cross area of the city yesterday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said that they were called to reports of an assault on Remington Road, off Dugdale Drive, shortly after 4pm on Wednesday, June 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to reports of an assault in Parson Cross on Wednesday, June 12. Photo submitted to The Star. | Submitted

A spokesman said: “A 43-year-old man had allegedly been assaulted by a 47-year-old woman and an unknown man.

“Officers called the ambulance service to the scene, and the victim was treated for minor injuries.

“The woman was taken to hospital to be checked for injuries.”