Parson Cross: Man treated for injuries and woman taken to hospital after alleged assault in Sheffield suburb

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 13th Jun 2024, 10:36 BST
Enquiries are ongoing. 

Three police cars and an ambulance were pictured outside a property in the Parson Cross area of the city yesterday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said that they were called to reports of an assault on Remington Road, off Dugdale Drive, shortly after 4pm on Wednesday, June 12.

Police were called to reports of an assault in Parson Cross on Wednesday, June 12. Photo submitted to The Star.Police were called to reports of an assault in Parson Cross on Wednesday, June 12. Photo submitted to The Star.
A spokesman said: “A 43-year-old man had allegedly been assaulted by a 47-year-old woman and an unknown man.

“Officers called the ambulance service to the scene, and the victim was treated for minor injuries.

“The woman was taken to hospital to be checked for injuries.”

Police enquiries remain ongoing at this time.

