Parkgate murder probe: Gary Claydon named as victim as police investigation into Rotherham death continues
Officers launched an investigation after a man was found ‘unresponsive’ early on Sunday morning, at Waddington Way, Parkgate, Rotherham. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Today officers named the man as Gary Claydon, aged 54, and issued a photograph of him.
Gary was found at 6.47am on June 1 and despite the best efforts of medical staff was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A large police presence was reported at the scene on Sunday, which is near to multiple industrial units.
A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Detective Inspector Simon Cartwright, of the South Yorkshire Police Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Gary’s loved ones at this difficult time.
“Officers are working at pace to understand the circumstances of this incident that led to Gary’s tragic death, and I am appealing for anyone with information that could help with the investigation to come forward.
"If you can help, please get in touch quoting incident number 208 of 1 June 2025.”
You can also get in touch by contacting police on 101 or reporting information online via their portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
You can also submit dashcam and CCTV footage here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/man-who-died-following-rotherham-incident-named-as-murder-investigation-continues
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonmously on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form on the Crimestoppers website
Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.