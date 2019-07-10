Parked motorist narrowly keeps his licence after he was caught over the alcohol limit

A motorist has been spared from losing his driving licence after he was found over the alcohol limit at the wheel of his vehicle.

By Jon Cooper
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 16:21

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 9 how Jonathan Wright, 47, of Saltergate, Chesterfield, was caught in the driver’s seat of a parked Range Rover at Sainsbury’s, Chesterfield, on June 24.

Dan Church, prosecuting, said police approached Wright after a tip-off and he failed a breath test.

Wright pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle after exceeding the alcohol limit. Ben Strelley, defending, said Wright needs to drive for his work as a company director.

He was fined £480 and must pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs. His licence was endorsed with ten points.