Park Square roundabout in Sheffield closed over concerns for woman’s safety
A major roundabout in Sheffield city centre was closed by police this afternoon due to concerns for a woman’s safety.
By The Star Newsroom
Sunday, 19 May, 2019, 18:39
Police were called to Park Square roundabout, where the woman was on a bridge leading to the Park Hill flats, at around 3.20pm today.
Roads at the junction were closed for a short period, before reopening at around 4.25pm.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said the 45-year-old woman had been talked down safely and taken to hospital.
If you need to talk, you can call Samaritans at any time on 116 123.