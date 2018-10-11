Parents collect children from Sheffield school early following police incident

An incident which prompted a Sheffield school to go into lockdown was a ‘disagreement’ involving one of the school pupils, police have revealed.

Sheffield North East neighbourhood police team said some parents have already collected their children from Firth Park Academy following the incident.

Firth Park Academy.

The statement said: “All parents of students based at Firth Park School should be in receipt of a text message from the school with regards a minor incident that occurred earlier this afternoon.

“The incident, which involved a disagreement with relatives of one of the school pupils, was quickly brought under control by staff and police officers following attendance at the school.

“Some parents have attended the school and collected their children which has been managed appropriately by school, however we wish to reiterate there is no need to attend school early and it is business as usual.”

The incident comes just two weeks after a mass brawl broke out at Fir Vale School.

The statement added: “We are aware that rumours have been circulated which may cause concern amongst parents following the incident at Fir Vale School a couple of weeks, however this is an isolated incident that has been managed appropriately by the school.”

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information and is awaiting a response.